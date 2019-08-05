Not much to tell you here, so we'll get you to the video quickly.

Here's the set-up. The Arizona-Washington game on Saturday night turned one-sided to the point that the Nationals brought former Twins second baseman Brian Dozier in to pitch.

Up to bat came Eduardo Escobar, who had tied his season high for home runs earlier in the game.

Three things to note about home run No. 24 of the season for Escobar:

1) Dozier wasn't exactly broken up about the outcome.

2) The mimicry at home plate? That's from former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki.

3) Escobar's fondness for the Brazilian restaurant, Fogo de Chao, has followed him from the Twin Cities to Arizona -- as confirmed by the home run call.