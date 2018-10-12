Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
Editorial
Guilty verdict just might reform Chicago cops at last
Laquan McDonald case highlighted decades-old problems.
John Gordon, Teresa Nelson, William Z. Pentelovich and Jesse D. Mondry
Counterpoint: 'Education Clause' lawsuit simply asks the Legislature to do its duty
The state Constitution requires "a thorough and efficient system of public schools." Racial segregation deprives students in Minneapolis and St. Paul of that. It's fully appropriate for a court to decide this case.
Letters
Readers Write: Attorney general candidates Doug Wardlow and Keith Ellison
'Independent voice' argument can now be dismissed.
Editorial
Omar must say more about allegations
Fifth District voters deserve a fuller response to travel expense accusations.
