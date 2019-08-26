To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More From Opinion
James P. Lenfestey
David Koch, 1940 to 2019: A shameful legacy of outsized anti-science influence
The free-market motives he championed with his brother are suspect. We'll all pay a price for their climate change denial.
Michael Nesset
To everything there's a season, so farewell to my fifth-wheel
The Scamp — also known and loved as the Scamper, or El Scampo — was the perfect way to adventure through midlife. But as all things do, it's run its course.
Jocelyn Hale
The implicit chill of August again
The preservation of warmth is an instinct, and at this time of year, a commodity.
Brian Rosenwald
Joe Walsh has little shot of beating President Trump
Primary challenge pits a rhetorical bomb-thrower against the master of the same.
Ishaan Tharoor
Trump at the G-7: Seven ways to see his weekend
Isolated, coddled, indecisive, opportunistic, surprised, guiding, bored.