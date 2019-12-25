To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
Letters
Readers Write: Hopes for a better world, John Kass and 'the resistance, Hanukkah, 'Star Wars' lessons
We must come together for peace.
Letters
Readers Write: Climate change, Second Amendment, Collin Peterson, Gophers sports
My grown-up Christmas list.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Dana Summers on the stock market
Elissa Hulin Peterson
At Hanukkah/Christmas, commit yourself to battling anti-Semitism wherever you find it
Let's live the response of students to crude graffiti at a Minneapolis school: "I belong. You belong. We all belong. Love all."
Nazarria McClintock, Khalique Rogers, Isis Watford and Joe Nathan
We know too well the toll of youth homelessness; we have suggestions
Young people across the state face this problem. Please help.