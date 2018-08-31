When Edina is in goal-line situations this season, coach Derrin Lamker won't try to trick anybody.

He's going to give the ball to senior running back Matt Cavanagh, who will run right behind Notre Dame-bound offensive tackle Quinn Carroll.

It worked Thursday. Cavanagh tucked behind Carroll and crossed the goal line from 1 yard out with 32 seconds left to lift the seventh-ranked Hornets past upset-minded Lakeville South 13-8 in the season opener for both teams.

"Every time. Every time with those two guys," Lamker said. "If they stop us we lose, and if we score we win. It will be that way the rest of the year."

The formula helped the Hornets gain 283 rushing yards. Cavanagh had 173 yards and senior John Deutsch added 92.

Edina stalled four times in Lakeville South territory in a scoreless first half before finally putting together an 80-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter. Senior quarterback Ethan Hufendick slipped a pass between two defenders to junior wideout Hamza Malim for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Cougars had taken the lead after quarterback George Brekke found Tavian Laden for a 23-yard touchdown with 5:34 to go. Senior back Jared Stewart's ensuing two-point conversion to put South up 8-7.

The Hornets responded with a 12-play, 60-yard drive that set up Cavanagh's touchdown.

