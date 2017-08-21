Ed Sharockman, an original Viking, passed away on Saturday at age 77, the team announced.

Sharockman, a cornerback, was voted one of the 50 Greatest Vikings in 2010. He was a fifth-round pick in 1961 out of Pittsburgh and played 11 seasons in Minnesota, making the Pro Bowl twice.

He led the team in interceptions four times and finished his career with 40, third in team history to Paul Krause (53) and Bobby Bryant (51). Sharockman played in 141 games and scored touchdowns on three of his interceptions.

Sharockman, who lived in Woodbury and had been active in Vikings alumni events, died from congestive heart failure.