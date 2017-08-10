One of the busiest freeway ramps in the metro area will shut down for two weeks late Monday putting drivers on a 15-mile detour.

A MnDOT map shows the 15-mile detour for the closure of the I-394 east ramp to I-94 east.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close the ramp from eastbound I-394 to eastbound I-94 overnight Monday and it won’t reopen until Aug. 28.

“Motorists should plan their routes in advance and give themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations,” warned the agency in charge of state roads.

During the closure, the thousands of motorists who use the ramp each day will be directed along Hwy. 100 to the Crosstown and north on I-35W.

“We realize that is quite a distance,” said spokesman David Aeikens. “We are trying to keep drivers on state highways.”

The I-394 east ramp to I-94 east leads through the Lowry Hill Tunnel. With the ramp’s closure, the one single lane on the east side of the Lowry Hill tunnel that drivers had been using for the past two weeks also will close. All I-94 traffic will be confined to the west side of the tunnel — two lanes in each direction.