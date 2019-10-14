When it comes to selective memory recall, the late former Vikings head coach Dennis Green apparently has an equal: current Eagles linebacker Zach Brown.

Green was famous for many things, including an ability to treat a recently completed loss as “the past” and quickly move on from it during a news conference just minutes after the game ended.

Brown, who made headlines last week for calling Kirk Cousins the “weakest part” of the Vikings offense after being teammates with Cousins in Washington, decided Sunday postgame to quickly move on after the 38-20 drubbing at the hands of the Vikings.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, the second question postgame for Brown was about Cousins and he wasn’t happy about it.

The quote and tone per the paper: “I’m here to talk about the game. Any other questions, besides about Kirk Cousins?” Brown demanded.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, not immune to over-the-top reactions, said Monday morning said on First Take that Brown’s response postgame after “running his mouth” last week “might be the weakest thing I’ve seen a football player do in years. … Yes, in the game, Zach, Kirk Cousins annihilated your defense.”

To be fair, the Inquirer did have a second quote from Brown after more prodding about Cousins: “He did a great job today. He played good, you know? Hats off to him.”

For his part, Cousins said he didn’t know about the slight from Brown until after the game Sunday — as detailed by our Andrew Krammer. Cousins threw for four TD passes, a 138.4 passer rating and a 91.4 total QBR that is tops in Week 6 so far.

ESPN’s Tim McManus had a helpful suggestion for Brown: Maybe don’t provide bulletin board material to an opponent when your own defense has massive injuries in the secondary.

Eagles blog Inside the Iggles, meanwhile, noted that: As they have their own handful of issues to deal with, it’s probably best if their players tone down the trash talk for a bit as they continue to clean up their own problems.