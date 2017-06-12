Eagan police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive last Wednesday.

Zayden Ace Lawson was “subjected to blunt force trauma,” authorities said Monday. His death is being ruled a homicide.

On June 7 just after 3 p.m., Eagan officers were called to the 1600 block of Oak Ridge Circle regarding an unresponsive child.

Eagan police and fire, and paramedics arrived to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures, authorities said. The child was transported to United Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made and there is no threat to the community, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700.

Karen Zamora