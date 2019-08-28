DULUTH — The $800 million project to re-imagine the downtown Essentia Health campus — Duluth’s largest ever private investment — starts “in earnest” in September, the health system said Wednesday.

Roads will close, clinic access will be limited and demolition will begin Sept. 9 as the health system ramps up its “Vision Northland” project.

The investment, meant to modernize and consolidate the sprawling Essentia campus, will see a new hospital bed tower and surgery suites rising above the eastern edge of downtown by the end of 2022. In all there will be 928,000 square feet of new space and 120,000 square feet of renovations.

Essentia says the project will line up “with how medicine is practiced in the 21st century, bringing the highest quality health care to patients.”

Nearby St. Luke’s also has more than $249 million in campus investments over the next several years that are underway.

Additionally, the state is kicking in $98 million to shore up public infrastructure surrounding the projects.

City leaders hope that more investment will follow the medical district upgrades, be it commercial, residential or light industrial. The Destination Medical Center in Rochester, anchored by Mayo Clinic, could provide a road map.

Essentia Health timeline:

2018: Design and construction master plan

September 2019: Construction begins

May 2020: Foundations complete

July 2021: Structure complete

Summer 2021: Building enclosed

Summer 2022: Interior complete

Fall 2022: Replacement hospital bed tower complete

Starting Sept. 9, First Street will close between Fourth and Seventh Avenues East. Fourth Avenue East will also close from Superior to Second Streets as it is enveloped by the construction site.

Those who need to access the First Street building are asked to enter through the Duluth Clinic’s Second Street building and cross the skywalk.

Free valet parking will be available weekdays form 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction at the Second Street building entrance, 502 E. Second St.