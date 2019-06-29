Duluth police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 49-year-old woman “considered missing under suspicious circumstances.”
Teri Lynn Schaeffer may be traveling in a tan Chevy Tahoe with Wisconsin license plate AFT 5560, police said. She is described as 5 feet 3, white, with dark skin and dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
STAFF REPORT
