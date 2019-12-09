– Duluth could become the first Greater Minnesota city to ban conversion therapy, the practice that seeks to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity, with an ordinance going before City Council on Monday night.

Council member Gary Anderson, a gay man who married his husband after Minnesota legalized same-sex marriage in 2013, said in a statement that he is bringing forward the ordinance with council President Noah Hobbs to offer support and protection to youth in Duluth.

"Practitioners who use dangerous and discredited practices need to be held accountable. So-called conversion therapy doesn't work and is harmful to our young people," Anderson said in the statement released by OutFront Minnesota, a state LGBT advocacy group. "In the absence of action from our state legislature I am happy to bring this ordinance forward in the City of Duluth."

Duluth's ban would apply to minors and be enforced through fines, which were not spelled out in the proposed ordinance.

More than six months ago, efforts to pass a statewide conversion therapy ban failed in the Legislature. Now activists are looking to local lawmakers to take up the issue, and ultimately putting pressure on state legislators to act.

Minneapolis recently became the first Minnesota city to ban conversion therapy, and Superior joined a host of Wisconsin cities prohibiting the practice in August.

After the ordinance's first reading Monday, the City Council could vote on the measure as soon as Dec. 16.