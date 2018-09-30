A car strayed into the oncoming lane of traffic west of the Twin Cities and hit another car head-on in a collision that killed a driver and injured his young passenger, authorities in McLeod County said.

The crash occurred about 7:05 a.m. Friday on County Road 7 at Yacht Avenue north of Stewart, according to the Sheriff's Office.

David P. Pfeiler, 50, of Stewart, was driving south, drifted into the northbound lane and struck a car being driven by Jeremey Myrick, 38, also of Stewart, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pfeiler died at Hennepin County Medical Center, and his 11-year-old passenger was hospitalized at HCMC. The Sheriff's Office did not disclose the seriousness of the youth's injuries.

Myrick was hospitalized in nearby Hutchinson, and authorities also did not reveal the nature of his injuries.