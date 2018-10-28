A driver lost control of his Jaguar in rural northwestern Wisconsin and went airborne in a crash that killed him and his passenger, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, roughly 15 miles from the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The man driving and his female passenger were declared dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.

An alert from the vehicle's Sirius XM communications system informed the Sheriff's Office that at least one airbag had deployed during the crash, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The car was heading east on Hwy. 8, crossed the centerline about a quarter-mile east of Hwy. 46 and veered into the north ditch, where it struck a driveway entrance and went airborne.

The car came down, struck several trees and landed on its roof.