A driver is dead and his two passengers are recovering from their injuries after a crash Monday night in which their vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch along a western Minnesota highway, the State Patrol said.

Ahmed Abdikarim Hassan, 25, of South Sioux City, was at the wheel of a 2006 Pontiac G6 and driving south on Hwy. 23 when he failed to observe a stop sign at the junction of Hwy. 212 in Hawk Creek Township in Renville County, a few miles east of Granite Falls, the patrol said.

Estimates indicate the car rolled eight to nine times after leaving the road before coming to rest on its wheels, said Sgt. Troy Christenson of the State Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported at 9:52 p.m.

Hassan, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how fast he was driving or if he was distracted, but alcohol did not appear to be a factor, according to the patrol’s report.

Passengers Yusuf Shuayb Ahmed, 25, of Lincoln, Neb., and Bashir Ali Mire, 32, of Sioux City, Iowa, were taken to Granite Falls Hospital with noncritical injuries. Both of them were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the wreck. The crash is under investigation.