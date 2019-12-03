Shares of Bloomington-based Donaldson Co. fell 3% in morning trading after the air filtration giant posted first quarter sales declines for engine and industrial products and earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.

Total sales for the first fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 31 fell 4% to $673 million amid lower product demand and negative foreign currency exchange rates.

Despite some price increases and lower raw material costs, expenses rose while sales slumped to produce total net earnings that fell 12 percent to $65 million or 51 cents per share.

Excluding a $900,000 tax benefit from last year, adjusted fiscal earnings were still 51 cents a share, officials said.

On average, analysts had expected adjusted net income of 53 cents a share and sales of $699 million.

Company officials noted that sales were lower across multiple product lines, including on road and off-road engine products, aftermarket replacement filters, gas and turbine systems, disk drive filters and filtration products aimed at industrial factories.

The company realized gains in aerospace and defense product sales amid new equipment orders from commercial aerospace and ground defense customers, officials said.

The company said it also realized gains from its acquisition BOFA International LTD, which helped offset overall sales declines with unit sales that grew 1.1% during the quarter.

In a statement, Donaldson CEO Tod Carpenter said he was "pleased" with the company's overall margin performance during the quarter, but acknowledged the bumpy collective results.

"As expected, demand in the first quarter was uneven," he said. "The market for new equipment was soft, sales of replacement parts were more stable, and growth businesses like Process Filtration were up notably from last year."

Carpenter said the company remains "on track to deliver another consecutive year of record profit."

In speaking with analysts Tuesday morning Carpenter noted that increasing gross margins "remains our top operational priority."

He noted that he expects the rest of fiscal 2020 to remain "uneven" but reiterated Donaldson's prior earnings forecast for fiscal 2020.

He said Donaldson is bringing new capacity online and optimizing its supply chain. "We are also making progress on our initiatives to drive innovation, including our new Materials Research Center and recently announced commercial launches of [digitally] connected solutions offerings," he said.

For the full fiscal 2020, Donaldson expects adjusted earnings of $2.21 to $2.37 a share, which is up from 2019's results of $2.05 to $2.21 a share.