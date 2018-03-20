After 19 years, two national championships, 13 NCAA tournament appearances and a recent run of disappointing seasons, the Don Lucia Era of Gophers hockey will end.

Lucia stepped down as head coach on Tuesday and will become a special assistant to athletic director Mark Coyle through the end of next school year, when his hockey contact was set to expire. This big change, described in a university news release as mutually agreed upon, comes two days after the Gophers failed to advance to the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years.

Lucia told his players of the move in a team meeting on Tuesday afternoon, a source told the Star Tribune.

“We’re really going to miss Coach Lucia,” sophomore defenseman Tyler Nanne said Tuesday. “We’re really appreciative of what he did for the program and the tradition he’s built.

“It was a really good meeting (Tuesday). Almost a celebration of all he’s done. With a 19-year run and a couple national championships, he deserves it.”

A 4:30 p.m. news conference has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the U, and it will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Lucia, 59, had one year remaining on his contract, and he made $612,500 this season. He is the Gophers career victories leader, with a 457-248-73 record, and he led Minnesota to 11 regular-season conference titles, four league playoff titles and five NCAA Frozen Four appearances.

Coyle’s statement read: “Gopher Hockey is not just a college hockey program, it’s a cultural institution in the state of Minnesota, built on more than 90 years of success and tradition. Few have contributed as much to that legacy as Don. He knows how much I appreciate everything he has accomplished in his 19 years as head coach, but he and I also agree that it’s time for someone else to lead our program. From his program’s commitment to academic excellence to the banners his teams raised into in our rafters, I can’t thank him enough for what he’s contributed to the success of Gopher Hockey.”

On Saturday night, the Gophers’ chances of an NCAA tournament berth ended when six conference championship game results dropped them out of contention.

“Last night, I was as disappointed as I’ve ever been,” a frustrated Lucia told the Star Tribune on Sunday afternoon.

“Do I plan on being back next year? As of today, yes,” he added.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Lucia was grateful. It read: “I want to thank Mark Dienhart for giving me a tremendous opportunity 19 years ago. I came to Minnesota because of the tradition, and I hoped to add to the tradition when I left. I am proud of the 14 banners that have been added to the rafters of 3M Arena at Mariucci. I am forever grateful to all the coaches, staff and most importantly the players who have worked so hard to accomplish this over the years,” said Lucia. “Most importantly to me, we did it the right way. Our players all graduate and have always represented themselves to the high standards of Gopher Hockey on and off the ice. It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to be the head hockey coach at the University of Minnesota.”

Big victories, big dissapointments

Lucia’s signature moment with the Gophers came in 2002, when Minnesota defeated Maine 4-3 in overtime in the NCAA championship game at Xcel Energy Center, ending the program’s 23-year national championship drought. A year later, the Gophers repeated as champions, beating New Hampshire to become the first team since Boston University in 1971 and ’72 to go back-to-back.

Recently, however, the Gophers haven’t reached the heights to which fans had become accustomed in Lucia’s early years in Dinkytown. Minnesota entered the season on run of six consecutive conference regular-season titles — two in the WCHA and four in the Big Ten — but went 19-17-2 and finished fifth in the seven-team Big Ten. The Gophers lost in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, being swept in two games at Penn State, finishing the season with four consecutive losses against the Nittany Lions.

“I don’t plan on coaching when I’m 70, I can promise you that,” Lucia said Sunday. “We’ll talk. We’ll see what’s best for where (Coyle’s) at and where I’m at.”

The Gophers’ last NCAA tournament victory came in 2014, when they beat North Dakota in the national semifinals 2-1 on a goal with 0.6 seconds left. Two days later, they were denied a third NCAA title under Lucia when they lost 7-4 to Union. They advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2015 and 2017, but lost to Minnesota Duluth and Notre Dame, respectively. They missed the tournament in 2016 and this year, giving them only five NCAA appearances in the past 10 years.

From 2001 through 2008, the Gophers made eight consecutive NCAA appearances, adding a third Frozen Four appearance in 2005. Then came a stunning upset loss to Holy Cross in the first round of the 2006 NCAA tournament, an overtime regional final loss to North Dakota in 2007 and a first-round loss to Boston College in 2008.

The Gophers missed the NCAA tournament in three consecutive years starting in 2009, and during part of that time Lucia battled sarcoidosis, an autoimmune disease in which clusters of cells form in the body’s organs. Treatment included intravenous steroids, which took a toll on Lucia by causing periods of hyperactivity and angry outbursts.

In the 2011-12 season, the Gophers returned to prominence by posting a 28-14-1 mark, winning the WCHA regular-season title and advancing to the Frozen Four with a regional final win over North Dakota. They lost in the national semifinals to Boston College.

After another WCHA title season in 2013, the Gophers fell in overtime to eventual national champion Yale in the NCAA’s first round. But the 2013-14 season saw Minnesota win the inaugural Big Ten title and finish as national runner-up.

The Gophers’ downturn has dovetailed with the program’s move from the WCHA, the popular, regionally based conference, to the Big Ten, an upstart, seven-team league whose closest member to Minnesota is Wisconsin. Fans have not taken to the new conference — formed to accommodate Penn State as a varsity program in 2013-14 in the season — and attendance at Mariucci Arena has fallen to an announced average of 8,724 this season, though no-shows often shave a couple of thousand off that number. The decision to move to the Big Ten was made by conference officials and approved by member schools, but Lucia has had to live with the unpopularity of the new conference.

During the Gophers’ recent downturn, Minnesota’s other four teams have become more competitive. Minnesota Duluth has advanced to four Frozen Fours since 2004 and won the NCAA title in 2011. St. Cloud State made the Frozen Four in 2013 and is the No. 1 overall NCAA seed this year. Bemidji State made the Frozen Four in 2009. And Minnesota State Mankato was the No. 1 overall seed in 2015. Over the past four seasons, the Gophers have gone a combined 8-19 against UMD (1-8), MSU Mankato (2-4), St. Cloud State (2-6) and Bemidji State (3-1).