It's the call no one wants to get after a hospital visit: the collection agency.

The soaring cost of health care means millions of Americans struggle each year to pay their bills and understand the price of care. Some households are going bankrupt from medical bills.

But what happens when they cannot pay? For some patients, it's letters in the mail and others screen unknown numbers or have clipped phone conversations with debt collectors demanding payment. Sometimes it goes beyond that.

We’re looking to hear from Minnesota residents who have experienced aggressive medical debt collection by hospitals and ambulance services. We want to understand the scope of the tactics Minnesota health providers are using to track down payments and how Minnesotans are dealing with this.

If you would like to share your story with us fill out the questionnaire below. (If you have trouble accessing the form, click here.)