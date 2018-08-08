Thirteen meetings will be held. The DNR also will accept comments before and up to 10 days after the meetings. An open house also will be held at DNR headquarters in St. Paul on Sept. 26.

Topics, times and locations of regulations to be discussed include:

• Lake of the Woods and Rainy River walleye and sauger regulations, 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, Lake of the Woods High School, Baudette.

• Leech Lake walleye regulations, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, Walker Community Center.

• Rush Creek trout regulations, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Rushford City Hall.

• Sunfish and crappie regulations on 5th and 6th Crow Wing lakes, 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Northwoods Bank, Park Rapids.

• Northern pike regulation on Minnie-Belle Lake, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, Meeker County Courthouse, Litchfield.

• Northern pike regulation on Sturgeon Lake, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, YMCA Camp Miller in Mitchell Lodge, Sturgeon Lake.

• Lake Vermilion northern pike regulation, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, Tower Civic Center.

• Walleye regulations on Kabetogama, Namakan, Sand Point, Crane and Little Vermilion lakes, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, Kabetogama Community Center. Also, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, Crane Lake Fire Hall.

• A duplicate special regulation governing walleye, crappie and sunfish angling on Minnesota-South Dakota border waters and clarifying the one-over-20 inch rule for walleye possession. Affected are Hendricks Lake in Lincoln County, Big Stone Lake in Big Stone County, Traverse Lake in Traverse County, Bois de Sioux River to the North Dakota Border in Traverse County and Mustinka River from its mouth to the State Highway 117 Bridge. Meeting time: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, DNR fisheries office, Ortonville.

• Experimental northern pike regulation on Pearl Lake and the special regulation for northern on Big Fish Lake. Pearl Lake meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, Holy Cross Catholic School, Kimball; Big Fish Lake meeting is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, Collegeville Township Hall, Cold Spring.

• Northern pike regulations on East and West Sylvia lakes, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, Southside Township Hall, Annandale.

For further regulation specifics and/or to comment, e-mail Al Stevens of the DNR at al.stevens@state.mn.us or call him 651-259-5239.