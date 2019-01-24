Several times a year on major holidays, thrift stores such as Savers and Arc's Value Village discount nearly everything in their stores by 50 percent. But there aren't many thrift shops in the Twin Cities with an emphasis on home furnishings, furniture and building supplies. One of the best is Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity's ReStores, a nonprofit that supports construction, rehab or repair of homes for financially-challenged working families.

It's happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2700 Minnehaha Av. in Minneapolis and 510 County Road D W. in New Brighton. Everything is discounted 50 percent throughout the stores except for Amazon paint and new paint supplies.

Store manager Jill Carmody expects the most popular items at the Minneapolis store to include major appliances such as washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators priced from $75 to $600 before the discount. "I've noticed some people keeping an eye on end-grain hardwood flooring," Carmody said. "It's very durable and we have a lot available at $3 a box before the discount."

The New Brighton location doesn't have the end-grain flooring, but Carmody expects boxes of mosaic tile to be popular. At $50 a box before the discount, buyers get 10 tiles that are each 12-inches square.

Last year, about 100 people stood outside in line in 30 degrees weather when the New Brighton store opened. The Minneapolis store, which has not been open as long as the one in New Brighton, had far fewer people waiting.

All purchases are cash and carry. ReStore does not deliver. Coupons or other discounts are not accepted during the sale. Cash and credit cards are accepted.