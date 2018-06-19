A home care agency from Brooklyn Park last fall failed to provide critical respiratory care to a man with significant disabilities, who was found dead one morning after his ventilator machine stopped working overnight and no one noticed, according to a state investigation.

Investigators found that a registered nurse with Plateau Healthcare LLC provided false documentation concealing the fact that the nurse did not provide any care for a resident during an overnight shift, in violation of a physician’s orders. As a result, the nurse failed to detect that the man’s ventilator machine was not plugged in as required and had a critically low battery, triggering multiple alarms.

The man, who is not identified in the investigative report, was unable to move his arms and legs and required 24-hour respiratory support. On Oct 18, 2017, he was found unresponsive in his bed at about 6:25 a.m., more than seven hours after he was last checked, according to an investigation by the state Department of Health, which was completed last month.

Faisale Boukari, president of nursing for Plateau Healthcare, a home care agency with about 100 employees in the Twin Cities metro area, said the nurse who failed to complete the required care and then submitted false records has been dismissed and reported to the Minnesota Board of Nursing. The agency has also closed the four-bed facility, at 6264 Sunrise Terrace in Brooklyn Park, that was operated by Plateau Healthcare and where the resident died, Boukari said.

The resident who died was last seen at a clinic about two weeks before his death, and was found to be medically stable, according to the state report. A nurse practitioner told investigators that he could survive “no longer than 10 minutes” without his ventilator.