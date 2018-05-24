Dinos on wheels
The "Dinosaur Train" rolls into the Minnesota Children's Museum this weekend. The traveling exhibit turns back time to when giant herbivores and carnivores roamed the Earth, and is based on the popular PBS Kids series created by the Magic House in collaboration with the Jim Henson Co. Youths can play in environments as seen from the show. Learn about different eras of dinosaurs and gain basic math and science knowledge along the way. Explore life-size replicas of dinosaur eggs and go on an animal scavenger hunt. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12.95. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. 651-225-6000.
MELISSA WALKER
