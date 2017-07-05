U.S. Rep Keith Ellison, DFL-Minneapolis and Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday blasted Republican health care plans headed through the U.S. House and Senate, saying they stand to threaten health programs that more than one million Minnesotans depend on.

In a news conference at the North Point Wellness Center in north Minneapolis, Ellison, Dayton and other state leaders said proposed cuts to Medicaid would cost the state billions of dollars in federal aid over the next several years.

Emily Piper, the state’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, said the proposals would mean $31 billion less by 2030.

“That amount of money can’t be made up in other areas of the budget in Minnesota or any other state,” she said.

Ellison said it’s hard to tell if the health care bills will find enough to support to pass. But he urged Minnesota voters to reach out to their elected officials and share their thoughts.

“People need to raise their voices about the dangers of the House and Senate bills as if their lives depended on it,” he said. “Some people’s lives do depend on it.”