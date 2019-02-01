Gov. Tim Walz raised significantly more money than his Republican challenger over the course of last year, and his candidacy also got a major boost from outside groups.

Political groups spent $11.8 million in independent expenditures to either support Walz or oppose Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson through advertising, voter outreach and other means. Johnson got $2.6 million in similar support from such groups.

Fundraising totals released Friday show the full picture of 2018 political spending in the state, including the final push before Election Day, when candidates and committees spent millions inundating Minnesotans with mailers and television ads.

Walz's campaign received about $1.6 million more than Johnson. Walz's end-of-year report states that he raised nearly $4.2 million, including an approximately $480,000 public subsidy.

Outside groups poured cash into Minnesota races, with independent expenditures totaling more than $33.3 million last year, according to data from the state Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. The top three largest spenders were all aligned with Democratic candidates.

In total, Alliance for a Better Minnesota, Minnesota DFL State Central Committee and Minnesota Victory PAC spent nearly $17.4 million in independent expenditures to get Democrats, like Walz, into office.

The outside groups also channeled money into state House races.

Democrats swept into control in the state House last year, gaining 18 seats previously held by Republicans.

The House DFL Caucus raised more than $5 million in 2018, a 26 percent increase over their 2016 fundraising.

The House Republican Campaign Committee raised roughly half as much as its Democratic counterpart last year, and saw a slight uptick in the amount raised compared to the 2016 election year.

The three House races that generated the most outside spending were the battles for seats now held by Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymouth; Rep. Alice Mann, DFL-Lakeville; and Rep. Kristin Bahner, DFL-Maple Grove. Outside groups spent more than $500,000 on each of those races.

All three of the districts were previously represented by Republicans and were part of the swing of power at the Capitol as suburban communities around the metro opted for Democrats.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's race against Republican opponent Doug Wardlow was also expensive, with Ellison securing more than $1.1 million, including a $96,000 public subsidy. The subsidy program allows candidates to get public funding if they follow certain spending limits and reporting requirements.

Wardlow did not raise as much as Ellison, but the gap between the two was not as wide as the gap in the governor's race. Wardlow only trailed Ellison's fundraising by $204,000.

However, outside groups devoted far more on independent expenditures to benefit Ellison — about $1.9 million, 12 times as much money as was spent in Wardlow's favor.

Only one seat was on the ballot in the state Senate. But with the chamber evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, the St. Cloud-area special election to determine Senate control was costly.

The winner, Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, netted more than $85,600 — though his Democratic opponent Joe Perske raised more, about $108,200. Outside groups that support Democrats put a lot of resources into the race in a failed attempt to flip a conservative district, and the Senate, to DFL control. They gave about $1.6 million to help Perske, more than twice what went to Howe.