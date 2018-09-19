Minnesota isn't exactly known for its fashion scene, but Fashion Week MN hopes to change that. Now in its third year, the fall 2018 edition kicks off Saturday with a whopping 25 events — nearly twice the number of previous seasons — including runway shows, pop-up shops and interactive goings-on where fashion lovers can mix, mingle and even design their own clothes. Here's a guide to the most promising events during Fashion Week MN.

Cake After Dark: Film Screening & Plus-Size Intimates Pop-Up: Shop for plus-sized lingerie, intimates and accessories — including bras, nighties, corsets, bustiers and pajamas. Organizers plan to simultaneously screen a short documentary film focused on body confidence and plus-size fashion. (7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., $12-$22)

Queen Anna Presents: The Art of Leather with Bano eeMee: Design your own men's or women's leather jacket with the help of fashion designer and ethical leather worker Aleem Arif of the Toronto cult brand Bano eeMee. Attendees can select the color, lining and hardware for their custom jackets, with delivery promised by early spring. (5-7 p.m. Sept. 27, Queen Anna, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., free)

The Lookbook: This seasonal marketplace features clothing and accessories by a select group of Minnesota designers. Not only can shoppers pick up unique pieces for fall, but they can stick around for a live photo shoot featuring some of the merchandise. (1-5 p.m. Sun., Studio 125, 1621 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., $10)

Local Coterie: Look for runway designs by both new and established designers, including Mx Apparel, 1004, Alma Mia, Joeleen Torvick, WAY the label and Slate Collective. Audience members can buy directly from the designers before and after the show. (6-10 p.m. Tue., Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park, $30-$80)

HWMR: Leaders of the New Skool Fashion Show: Based in north Minneapolis, HWMR is a barbershop and lifestyle brand that celebrates "Black Excellence." An outdoor fashion show introduces the brand's fall 2018 collection while also celebrating the line's 10th year. Check out the HWMR pop-up shop while taking in performances by Joe Davis & the Poetic Diaspora and DJ the Real Jeilah. (6:30-9:30 p.m. Tue., HWMR, 1500 44th Av. N., Mpls., free)

Minneapolis Vintage Market: Mid-Century Modified: End the week with a trip to this apparel and accessories-focused marketplace, filled with one-of-a-kind items. Breathe new life into purchases with on-site embroidery and tailoring. Vendors include Dearheart Vintage, Hooplehead Vintage, Lighthorse Studios, Merely Charassein, Noisy Eye Vintage, Old Gem Vintage, Paper Unicorn Vintage, Solid State Vinyl Records, the Some Shop and Waver Wonder Vintage. (4-9 p.m. Sept. 29, Food Building, 1401 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., free)

Laine Bergeson Becco is a Minneapolis-based writer.