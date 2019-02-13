A criminal defense attorney who represented one of three Twin Cities men convicted in a 2016 ISIS terror-recruitment trial has been disbarred for professional misconduct.

In an order signed Monday by Associate Justice David Lillehaug, the Minnesota Supreme Court disbarred Murad Mowaffak Mohammad for misconduct involving 11 clients.

According to the order, Mohammad failed to "diligently handle client matters." The misconduct included misappropriating nearly $13,000 in client funds, and failing to communicate with clients or show up in court. He also represented one client despite a conflict of interest.

It's unclear if any of the misconduct occurred around the terror-recruitment trial. The two-page order did not list client names or specific instances.

Mohammad's business finances also violated rules of professional conduct, according to the order.

He misappropriated $12,837 from three clients, failed to return unearned fees to clients and failed to account for the use of clients' funds, according to the order.

When the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility launched 11 disciplinary investigations against him, Mohammad refused to cooperate and "made false statements to the Director in two of these investigations."

He entered into a stipulation for discipline with the Professional Responsibility Office, agreeing that disbarment was the "appropriate discipline."

He did not return a call for comment Wednesday.

Mohammad graduated from the then-William Mitchell College of Law in 2006. He clerked for a Ramsey County District Court judge and was a public defender before going into private practice, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mohammad is best known for his representation of Mohamed Abdihamid Farah, one of nine Twin Cities men convicted of planning to commit murder in the name of ISIS. Six pleaded guilty, and Farah was one of the three other defendants who went to trial.

On the eve of trial, Farah unsuccessfully tried to have Mohammad removed as his attorney. Farah was convicted and is serving a 30-year federal prison sentence. A federal appellate court rejected his appeal, including arguments that he should have been able to fire Mohammad.