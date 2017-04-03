Gov. Mark Dayton will allow a $542 million “reinsurance” bill to become law without his signature, he told lawmakers in an letter issued Monday.

The DFL governor said he has significant concerns about the bill, which aims to stabilize the state’s individual health insurance market by using state money to help insurance companies cover the cost of unusually high claims. Republican majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate approved the plan last week, saying it was a necessary step toward keeping more insurance companies in the market and driving down surging premiums.

Dayton and DFL lawmakers expressed concerns about how the new reinsurance program would be funded; it would use up to $400 million in the next two years from the fund that pays for MinnesotaCare, the state’s subsidized health insurance program for low-income residents. Another $71 million in each of the next two years would come from the state’s general fund, though some of the total cost could be covered with federal grants.

The governor said he was supportive of the concept of reinsurance, but was concerned that insurance companies would not have to agree to stay on the individual market or drop premium rates in order to get part of the subsidy.

But in his letter to Republican lawmakers, Dayton said he agreed that the subsidy “must be committed to the health insurance industry at this time, to try to induce their participation in Minnesota’s Individual Market in 2018 at the lowest possible rates.”

The governor said he will not veto the bill. Instead, he wait until the end of the three-day period in which he must act on bills — or allow them to become law. That period ends at midnight.