Gov. Mark Dayton unveiled a series of far-reaching proposals Tuesday to protect vulnerable adults from abuse and fix the state's deeply flawed system for investigating maltreatment in senior care facilities.

Flanked by a bipartisan group of legislators at a news conference, Dayton outlined measures that would impose tougher penalties for criminal abuse, regulate certain new and growing branches of the senior care industry and expand consumer protections for the roughly 85,000 Minnesotans who live in senior facilities across the state.

"I want these people who call themselves care providers to step up," Dayton said. "Some of the abuses I've learned about are not only illegal, but they are deeply immoral."

The proposal would establish a licensing system for the state's nearly 1,200 assisted living facilities, a fast-growing but lightly regulated segment of the care industry; increase civil and monetary penalties for perpetrators of abuse; enhance health and safety inspections and establish better communication between state health investigators and victims of abuse and their families.

His proposal would also address what elder care advocates have called a "power imbalance" between seniors and the industry. For instance, it would make it easier for family members to sue facilities in cases when their loved ones have died because of alleged abuse or neglect. Currently, Minnesota's Survivor Law requires that a personal injury case be dropped if the victim dies of unrelated causes. The proposal would also give residents of assisted-living facilities the right to appeal decisions, such as involuntary discharges, that disrupt their lives.

Many of Dayton's ideas mirror a series of recommendations made earlier this year by a special work group composed of families of elder abuse victims and senior advocates, which concluded that Minnesota's laws governing vulnerable adults had not kept pace with the growing complexity of the senior care industry. In a lengthy report, the work group called for "immediate and dramatic fixes," including licensure of assisted-living facilities and improved communication between agencies and victims of abuse, among other reforms.

Members of Minnesota AARP and other senior advocacy organizations appeared elated Tuesday morning after emerging from the news conference.

"It's a great day for vulnerable adults and their voices to be heard," said Suzanne Scheller, an elder abuse attorney from Champlin and founder of Elder Voice Family Advocates, a coalition of family members that was part of the work group. "This balances the power for thousands of Minnesotans receiving services in these facilities."

The work group was commissioned by Dayton last November after the publication of a five-part Star Tribune series documenting the state's failure to investigate hundreds of beatings, sexual assaults and robberies in senior homes across the state.

The series found that the Minnesota Department of Health had failed to keep pace with a dramatic surge in abuse and neglect allegations at senior care facilities in recent years. The series documented that hundreds of serious crimes — including beatings, sexual assaults and thefts — were going uninvestigated each year. When the state did investigate, the cases could drag on for months or even years, frustrating families and undermining criminal prosecutions, the Star Tribune found.

The number of maltreatment allegations received by the Health Department's Office of Health Facility Complaints has swelled from about 4,000 in 2010 to more than 25,000 in 2016. Yet only 3 percent were investigated on site by state inspectors in 2016.

"The magnitude [of the problem] caught regulators unprepared — for which I take responsibility," Dayton said.