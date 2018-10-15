After a successful surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Friday, Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo a follow-up procedure on Monday morning to further strengthen the fusion in his lower back.

Monday’s surgery, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., will provide more support for his vertebrae and help ensure long-term stability of his back and legs, Dayton’s office said in a prepared statement.

“I am following the advice of my doctor, who believes that Friday’s surgery has alleviated the compression on my nerves, which will greatly-improve my leg strength and balance,” said Dayton, 71, in the statement. “This additional procedure will ensure my fusion heals completely. Improving both of these conditions, for the long term, will help me enjoy playing with my grandchildren for years to come.”

The surgery on Friday was similar to ones Dayton underwent in 2012 and 2015.

