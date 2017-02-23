Kathleen Blatz was announced Thursday as interim chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the first of an expected two new leaders for the beleaguered U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel by the end of the week.

Blatz, a former GOP lawmaker and justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, was appointed to the MSFA in January.

In announcing the appointment, Gov. Mark Dayton said Blatz will bring "fresh perspective" to the MSFA.

Blatz, with Dayton at her side at the morning news conference, emphasized that she is "interim only" and is doing the work of the MSFA on a volunteer basis.

It's been a tumultuous week for the MSFA. Last Thursday chair Michele Kelm-Helgen, and executive director Ted Mondale resigned from the board amid legislative pressure — their tenures irrevocably tainted by the use of publicly owned luxury suites to play host to friends and family.

With Blatz in place, the board will be in position to hire an interim executive director at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday. Under the current structure, Dayton appoints the chair; the board then hires the executive director. Blatz will be key to shaping the governance and financial structure of the stadium operation and pivoting toward the 2017 Vikings season as well as Super Bowl 52 next February.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority controls two lower level suites at U.S. Bank Stadium with 18 seats each available per game or event.

Blatz is a native of Bloomington. Recently she led the Robiner Foundation.

Kelm-Helgen, Mondale and three current MSFA board members ran afoul of public sentiment when the Star Tribune revealed in November that they had helped themselves, friends and family to tickets in the two 18-person taxpayer-funded luxury suites for Vikings games, concerts and soccer matches since the building opened in August. The stadium is an especially sensitive project because it was built with $498 million in taxpayer money.

The board's suite use quickly came under scrutiny from the legislative auditor and the GOP-led Legislature. The three board members who were also involved are Northland Foundation President Tony Sertich, Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bill McCarthy and Capella University Executive Dean Barbara Butts Williams.

Auditor Jim Nobles released a report two weeks ago saying the MSFA had failed to follow the law by not tracking the names of their guests in the suites and violated a core ethical principle in using their public offices for personal benefit.

Blatz is the only current board member not connected to the suite misuse. Dayton appointed her last month to fill a vacancy created when the governor declined to reappoint John Griffith, a former Target executive who had been critical of Kelm-Helgen.

Last week, two House committees voted overwhelmingly for sweeping changes in the composition of the MSFA. GOP leaders have said they would like to have a new board in place by July 1, but that hinges on passing legislation.