More From Local
Local
Driver of school van failed to yield before crash, semi driver says
Seven students and the van's driver were injured, including four children from one family.
Local
Attorney will challenge the arrest of a man whose son threatened to shoot up a Vadnais Heights school
Attorney said a boy who talked of shooting students, was responding to a school bully and didn't mean it.
State + Local
Dayton proposes new measures to crack down on mistreatment in senior homes
A surge in complaints, including cases of criminal abuse and assault, caused state regulators to fall far behind.
National
Dayton, lawmakers propose overhaul of senior care oversight
Gov. Mark Dayton and lawmakers are proposing major changes to the state's oversight of Minnesota's senior care facilities.
Local
Fired Minnesota IT leader says system's problems go much deeper
Paul Meekin, who was key in developing Minnesota's troubled multimillion dollar computer system for vehicle licensing, said he is considering legal options.
