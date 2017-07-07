Gov. Mark Dayton said Friday that he didn’t expect police backlash for his suggestion to name a police training fund for Philando Castile.

He briefly addressed the issue following a meeting with a handful of police chiefs and law enforcement leaders. Dayton said the meeting was constructive with the focus on the difficulties of race relations and how to improve them.

Dayton also stressed his support for law enforcement, saying he has the utmost respect for the job they do protecting communities and putting their lives on the line everyday.

Thursday was the anniversary of the death of 32-year-old Castile. Castile, who was black, was shot and killed by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month.

Dayton gathered with Castile’s family members and pushed to name a new $12 million police training fund in his memory. Prominent police unions called that suggestion an insult and that it should have been named after an officer killed in the line of duty.

“It’s very difficult to have candid conversations about diverse communities, not just between police and communities of color,” Dayton said. “Emotions are deeply felt, and they are very close to the surface.”

Friday’s meeting had already been planned before the police union’s backlash. Law enforcement had previously criticized Dayton over comments he made shortly after Castile was killed.

“Instead of providing thoughtful leadership on the anniversary of a tragic event, he holds a news conference and completely turns his back on police officers all over again,” Dave Titus, president of the St. Paul Police Federation, said Thursday.

The private meeting was attended by seven police chiefs, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman, representatives from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Minnesota Sheriff’s Association and the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board.

Dayton included the naming request in a formal letter to the POST board, the group of law enforcement officers and community members that will sort how to use the new training money. The board must also sign off on Dayton’s request.

Dayton also appointed Castile’s uncle, Clarence Castile, to serve on the board. In a statement, Castile said there is a need to spend some dollars on civilian training as well as police training that focus on crisis intervention and management and de-escalation.

“That entails learning how to comply with law enforcement,” he said. “I know that will hurt some feelings to hear that, but I’d rather have feelings hurt than someone else losing their life.”