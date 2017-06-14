A former Minnesota Supreme Court justice will represent Gov. Mark Dayton and the Minnesota Management and Budget department in a legal battle with the Legislature over the governor’s line-item veto of legislative funding.

Dayton announced Wednesday that his office has hired Sam Hanson, now an attorney in private practice with the firm of Briggs and Morgan, to take on the case. The Legislature filed a lawsuit against Dayton and the state’s top budget official on Tuesday over a veto leaders argue is a violation of the separation of powers between branches of government.

Dayton vetoed funding for the House and Senate because of a dispute over tax cuts and policy issues embedded in budget bills he signed in May. The state will stop funding both chambers of the Legislature at the end of June, and reserve funds will run out later this summer, putting the salaries and benefits of hundreds of lawmakers and staff members at risk.

In a statement Wednesday, the DFL governor said he remained committed to finding a resolution on several issues, including teacher licensing standards and driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

“I will continue to urge the Republican legislative majorities to agree to remove these fiscally irresponsible tax cuts, and to repeal their un-Minnesotan attacks on our state’s immigrant communities and our teachers,” he said.