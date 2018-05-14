Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans who control the state Legislature are at an impasse over $138 million in emergency school aid and a plan that would cut taxes for 2.2 million Minnesotans.

As the legislative session entered its final week Monday, Dayton said at a news conference that he would not negotiate or sign a Republican tax bill unless lawmakers consider his one-time school spending plan. “I won’t stand for it,” the DFL governor said of GOP resistance to the proposal. “I won’t agree to it.”

“I will not engage in any negotiations on the tax bill or sign any tax bill until we have an agreement to provide emergency school aid,” he said.

Republicans say there’s no time to hold hearings on school aid, and said a special session would be needed to consider it. Holding hearings and acting before the Legislature adjourns, said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, would be “next to impossible.”

“It’s too much too late” in the session, he said.

Dayton said that he would meet Tuesday morning with bipartisan House and Senate leaders to embark on negotiations. Gazelka and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, invited the governor to meet Monday afternoon, but Dayton said he would not attend.

Dayton said he believes agreement can be reached on other pending legislation dealing with opioid abuse, sexual harassment and pensions. “There’s time to work all that out if legislators are willing to compromise and come to an agreement that respects my priorities as well as their own,” he said. “We’re not at that point yet.”

Republican legislators reached a deal Friday on a plan that would reduce tax rates for people in the lowest income brackets. The cuts would cost the state about $137 million next year, about $142 million in 2020 and almost $199 million in 2021.

The measure also would align the state’s tax code with the new federal tax law, a process called conformity. If those changes aren’t made, Daudt said, the state might not be able to prepare next year’s tax documents and, if it can, they could be “the size of a phone book.”

A release from the governor’s office said the tax plan would prioritize corporate tax breaks and favor rich Minnesotans.

Daudt said that every income tax bracket would pay more under Dayton’s alternative tax plan, which he called “a non-starter.”

Dayton proposed emergency school aid because at least 59 of Minnesota’s 335 school districts have significant budget deficits that could lead to layoffs, larger class sizes and program cuts.

Dayton wants to use part of the state’s projected $327 million budget surplus to pay for the aid.

The governor said he’s prepared to concede some details in the GOP tax plan to spur action on the school proposal. “There’s no moral reason to deny the schools and schoolchildren” emergency funds, he said. “This is what’s right to do.”