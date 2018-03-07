Lynx guard Danielle Robinson

Career field goal percentage: 45.5

Career three-pointers: 0-for-33

Three-time WNBA All-Star: 2013, 2014, 2015

Three-time All-WNBA defensive team: 2012, 2013, 2014

WNBA all-rookie team: 2011

Teams: San Antonio 2011-15, Phoenix 2017