Dancer/choreographer Alys Ayumi Ogura steps into the spotlight for the latest from “9X22 Solo.” The works-in-progress “9X22 Dance/Lab” series typically features three choreographers per month, but it launched the biannual “9X22 Solo” project in 2018 with hopes of offering dancers more space — and more opportunity for feedback from audience members. Ogura’s piece started as part of “Where We Began: Home,” her final project as a fellow at Pangea World Theater’s Arts Organizing Institute. The work delves into notions of home and memories. (8 p.m. Wed., Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., $6-$15, 612-825-2846, bryantlakebowl.com.)

SHEILA REGAN