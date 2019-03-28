Heating and air conditioning equipment maker Daikin Applied Americas will lease new office space in Plymouth to accommodate its growing Minnesota workforce, officials announced this week.

Daikin Applied Americas, which is headquartered in Plymouth with factories in Faribault and Owatonna, needs new office space to accommodate existing workers and future growth, officials said.

Daikin will lease space in the Atria building at 3033 Campus Drive in Plymouth. That's not far from the existing Daikin corporate headquarters on Industrial Park Boulevard in Plymouth, that houses 460 workers. The headquarters also houses Daikin's technology center and its applied development center. The Industrial Park Boulevard site will retain its headquarters role.

Company officials said it is not yet known how many workers will relocate to the new space or how many new positions will be added over time.

The company is owned by Japan-based Daikin International, which is the worlds largest HVAC manufacturer. Daikin has doubled its U.S. business in six years and expanded several times. Daikin Applied Americas employs 2,500 people across 11 locations in the United States and Canada.

In 2000, it opened its Owatonna factory. In 2014, it tripled in size via a $9 million expansion. In May 2018, Daikin bought a building just north of Faribault. It is renovating it and expects to staff the plant with 200 employees by mid-2019. The latter project is expected to cost about $40 million and receive about $2.35 million in state loans and grants.

Expansion has been driven by increased customer demand for more efficient heating and air conditioning systems for giant towers and other office and factory buildings. Remote monitoring systems and lower energy costs are high on the wish lists of customers constructing new buildings or upgrading older ones, Daikin Applied Americas CEO Mike Schwartz has said previously.

Going forward, the U.S. division "expects double digit annual growth to continue," officials said in a statement. "This office space expansion, when combined with Daikin's recently announced $40 million investment in a new factory in Faribault, MN, is further proof of Daikin Applied's commitment to Minnesota and growing its business roots in the community."