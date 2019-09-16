A delicious mix of movement and music

In "Cuatro: A Tablao-style Flamenco Dance and Music Performance," Sachiko "La Chayí" Nishiuchi creates the southern Spanish style tablao, an improvisation-based performance that highlights virtuosity and collaboration between flamenco dancers and musicians. La Chayí — who was born in Osaka, Japan, received extensive flamenco training in Spain and is based in Minneapolis — is joined by a group of international musicians for the show, as well as dancer Illeana Gomez, based in Spain and Houston. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun., Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $23 advance, $26 door, 612-377-2285 phoenixtheatermpls.org.)

Botany, folk songs and breath

Science, ritual, ancestry and geopolitics converge for an evening of solo performances called "Triple Heartbeat." In "Trance in Botany," Chicago-based performance artist Mitsu Salmon uses the study of trees as a lens to explore everything from her personal family lineage to the reach of imperialism. Her solo performance is built around the work of her botanist great-grandfather as a kind of lecture that mixes in movement and storytelling. Along with Salmon's performative lecture, Minneapolis-based artist Laryssa Husiak presents "Songs of Private, Everyday Life," where she harmonizes with traditional Ukrainian folk songs to create a hybrid mashup of past and present. Also on the bill is a ritualistic performance made out of breath and copper wire, called "Re-wind Cycle," by Christine Shallenberg, who is also from Chicago. (7 p.m. Fri., Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls. $10-15, 612-825 8949, bryantlakebowl.com.)

Sheila Regan