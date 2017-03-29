Created by the FBI in 2008 to give law enforcement a leg up on criminals who might otherwise slip through the cracks, the National Data Exchange has become a popular tool among police agencies from around the country.

Thanks to the sprawling database, also known as N-DEx, police are able to match a suspect’s name or photo against more than half a billion police records to generate new leads — all with the click of a mouse.

Now, Minneapolis wants to see what it can do with the technology, much to the chagrin of privacy advocates.

The City Council earlier this month signed a memorandum of understanding giving local police access to N-DEx, already in use by thousands of other departments across the country. Sgt. Catherine Michal, a police spokesperson, confirmed that MPD would be feeding its crime records into the database but didn’t respond to multiple requests to discuss the specifics of the program.

It is nothing new for police departments to share information with other agencies, said Special Agent Craig Lisher, acting spokesman for the FBI’s Minneapolis office. N-DEx, which stitches together thousands of existing law enforcement databases, lets investigators more easily connect the dots in cases that span state lines.

“I think it gives us greater reach, which is just representative of the country shrinking,” Lisher said. “I think what it does is prevent criminals from getting away from justice by simply moving.”

It isn’t meant to replace old-fashioned police work, proponents say.

Under an agreement with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the city’s officers and detectives can search records from any law enforcement agency that subscribes to N-DEx.

A simple query can expose hidden relationships among suspects and instantly map links among people, places and events. Searches that used to take weeks or months — or weren’t undertaken at all because of their complexity — can now be done in minutes. Detectives can now plug obscure pieces of data — nicknames, color of hair or the placement of a tattoo — to see if they get a hit from another part of the country.

Police officials say that time saved can be the difference in solving a case. But some advocates are concerned that the data have the potential for misuse.

“Once the data leaves, you lose control,” said Rich Neumeister, a longtime privacy advocate. “This has a great impact on people’s civil rights and ability to lead a life without things following them that may be incorrect and false.”

Privacy concerns

When it was created, N-DEx was billed as a “one-stop shop” for authorized law enforcement to speedily go through large caches of local, state, federal and tribal records, helping fill the post-9/11 intelligence gap.

The database includes names of suspects, associates, victims, persons of interest, witnesses and any other people named in an incident, arrest, booking, parole or probation report.

Authorities used the database to bust a large credit card fraud ring that targeted liquor and cigarette stores up and down the East Coast. In New Mexico, police used it to track down three suspects in a casino robbery, who stopped to get gas and paid using a casino rewards card.

The new system could be online as soon as next fall, coinciding with an overhaul of the department’s aging records management system, known as CAPRS.

Councilmembers approved the BCA agreement with little discussion, as city officials cited “a precipitous increase in crime and the ability to receive incident information from N-DEx via a web interface will assist in addressing this increase.”

None of the members of the Public Safety committee were briefed on the new technology. Neumeister said he wondered whether the department will have protections not only for keeping sensitive information away from prying eyes, but also ensuring that the records that are entered are accurate.

That also caught the attention of Teresa Nelson, legal director of the ACLU of Minnesota.

“The Minnesota agencies who are using N-DEx are kind of getting around some of the controls that the Legislature wanted for CIBRS,” said Nelson, referring to the acronym for an existing statewide database run by the BCA. “I suspect that part of the move in Minnesota has been kind of in relation to the Super Bowl coming, I think there’s more pressure to do things, like connect data.”

Others also caution that the move could have a chilling effect on undocumented immigrants’ willingness to report crimes, out of fear that their names might wind up in a federal database.

“N-DEx was a big concern to me, and that’s why I fought against what the Feds wanted,” said Joe Mullery, a former state representative who served on a statewide task force that studied what kind of information law enforcement should provide to the database.

He said that police agencies like Minneapolis should always weigh public safety against individual privacy and civil liberty issues.

But law enforcement advocates say the concerns are familiar as police embrace another valuable crime-fighting tool.

“They screamed about fingerprints when it first started; they screamed about DNA and it solves a lot of cases,” said Nancy Savage, executive director of the Society of Former Agents of the FBI.

Still, some remain wary that the data won’t be abused.

“J. Edgar Hoover ... would be smiling if he saw N-DEx,” Neumeister said.