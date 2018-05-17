Dan Hodgson and Dan O'Brien have been appointed leaders of Craig-Hallum's mergers and acquisitions business, following the departure last month of the department head and several others to form a new M&A boutique.

Hodgson joined Craig-Hallum in 2015, after 10 years of M&A transaction experience at Geraty Investments, focusing primarily on the restaurant, foodservice and food retail sectors. O'Brien joined Craig-Hallum earlier this year after 10 years of M&A transaction experience at Lazard Middle Market and Geraty Investments.

The leader, Jamie Frommelt, and several members of the Craig-Hallum M&A team left in April to join with several partners at investment banking boutique Quetico Partners to form Hennepin Partners, an 18-professionals firm focused on financial advisory services to small businesses.

The founding partners in Hennepin Partners worked together at the former Goldsmith Agio Helms, which was acquired by Wall Street’s Lazard in 2007.

Craig-Hallum researches 250-plus public companies in technology, health care, consumer and industrial industries. Over the last five years, Craig-Hallum has completed more than 200 investment banking deals, including 40-some M&A advisory transactions.

Minneapolis-based Craig-Hallum, with offices in Boston, Greenwich, and Philadelphia, is an employee owned firm of 90-plus 90 employees.