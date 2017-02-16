While Minnesota United FC's official kit reveal ahead of its inaugural Major League Soccer season is only a day away, the new threads might have leaked early.

Sportslogos.net posted pics of the home kits, gray with a light blue stripe across the chest and that Target bullseye in the middle, courtesy of the new partnership.

A team spokesman said United has "no comment" on the legitimacy of these leaked kits. But the Loons will reveal their home and away kits at 6 p.m. Friday at The Machine Shop.

I, for one, can't wait to see how "Any Name" plays this season.