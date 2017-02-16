While Minnesota United FC's official kit reveal ahead of its inaugural Major League Soccer season is only a day away, the new threads might have leaked early.
Sportslogos.net posted pics of the home kits, gray with a light blue stripe across the chest and that Target bullseye in the middle, courtesy of the new partnership.
A team spokesman said United has "no comment" on the legitimacy of these leaked kits. But the Loons will reveal their home and away kits at 6 p.m. Friday at The Machine Shop.
I, for one, can't wait to see how "Any Name" plays this season.
More from Star Tribune
More From The United Beat
Sports
Sneak peek? Minnesota United's new kits leaked early
While Minnesota United FC's official kit reveal ahead of its inaugural Major League Soccer season is only a day away, the team's uniforms might have leaked early.
Sports
United 'a little bit leggy' in 3-3 draw with Real Salt Lake
The Loons drew 3-3 with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday at Providence Park in Portland in their final game of a three-game preseason tournament.
Sports
United trades Hollinger-Janzen for New England goalkeeper Shuttleworth
The forward, who joined Minnesota United FC via the Expansion Draft in December, will return to his former team, United announced Wednesday,
Sports
Minnesota United signs speedy winger Joshua Gatt
Once a rising star in American soccer, Gatt has battled through three knee injuries.
Sports
Minnesota United FC trades No. 1 allocation spot
The team announced a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday and will receive $100,000 in general allocation money and $125,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018 as well as an international roster spot for this season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.