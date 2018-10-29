A story on B1 Saturday incorrectly reported the number of seasons the St. Paul Jewish Community Center has had a symphony orchestra. This is the 90th season.
More From Local
State + Local
Two Ramsey County sheriffs — one current, one ex — square off for the job
Incumbent Jack Serier faces Bob Fletcher, who held post for 16 years.
Local
Solar garden to sprout atop downtown Minneapolis parking ramp
Construction will begin in spring 2019; no parking spaces will be lost.
Local
St. Paul human rights activist, fundraiser Marlene Kayser dies at 79
In 1956 Marlene Kayser was a senior in high school when she joined her first Democratic political campaign — the second presidential run of Adlai…
South Metro
Authorities find juvenile suspect in crashes involving rocks in roadway
The suspect is a juvenile whose name has not been released.
West Metro
Riverview streetcar route to burrow under Fort Snelling
Some worry about what may be unearthed to make way for the transit line, which is slated to connect downtown St. Paul to MSP and the Mall of America by 2032.
