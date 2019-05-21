CoreLogic will close its Bloomington office and up to 184 employees will be laid off.

The Irvine, Calif.-based provider of real estate property information, analytics and data services filed a notice with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that its office at 8009 34th Ave. will close by Dec. 31. Layoffs will begin July 8.

The notice was required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The Bloomington office is part of the company's appraisal operation. Some of the work will be transitioned to a location in Dallas and workers may apply for jobs there, said company spokeswoman Alyson Austin via e-mail.

CoreLogic said in December that it would be accelerating its multiyear restructuring plan that includes the appraisal management operations.

The publicly traded company had 5,800 total employees as of Dec. 31, 4,900 of them in the United States. According to its most recent annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CoreLogic has properties in 21 states and nine foreign countries. CoreLogic does not have any other offices in Minnesota.

The company has more than 4.5 billion records going back 50 years on properties, mortgages and other real estate information and mines that data to provide advice and services to its clients.

The company's annual revenue has declined each of the previous two years. It had revenue of $1.8 billion in 2018, down 3.4% from the previous year. Net income for 2018 was $121.9 million, down 20%.