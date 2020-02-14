A Coon Rapids man riding a snowmobile on a trail in northeastern Minnesota trail died in a crash Thursday night.

First responders rendered aid to 51-year-old Daniel Cottew at the scene but were unable to save him, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cottew was headed north at 4:35 p.m. when he veered off the Arrowhead snowmobile trail approximately 10 miles southwest of Tower, Minn., and struck a tree, Sgt. Kevin Friebe of the sheriff’s office said.