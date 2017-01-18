A convicted felon has been jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting a man in an apartment on the Iron Range, authorities said.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday morning in the victim’s Hibbing apartment in the 3900 block of 1st Avenue, a few blocks north of Hwy. 169, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Someone contacted police about the man’s whereabouts after he failed to show up for work Tuesday, the BCA said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and authorities have not said what prompted the shooting.

About 8 hours later, investigators arrested a 32-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Minn. He’s being held in the St. Louis County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and has yet to be charged.

The suspect’s criminal history in Minnesota stretches throughout his adult life and includes convictions for felony terroristic threats, assault, drug possession and drunken driving.