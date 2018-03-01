Mergers and acquisitions
WSB buys two engineering firms
WSB & Associates, Golden Valley, acquired Legacy Engineering Inc., Denver and Rogers Design Services, Austin, Texas.
WSB provides technically advanced engineering and design solutions for municipal, commercial and energy industries. Legacy Engineering provides land development engineering services and Rogers Design provides engineering services for infrastructure improvement projects.
Terms of the deals were not disclosed but senior staff of both firms will be retained.
Mergers and acquisitions WSB buys two engineering firms WSB & Associates, Golden Valley, acquired Legacy Engineering Inc., Denver and Rogers Design Services, Austin, Texas. WSB…
