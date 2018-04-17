Personnel
Winnebago names new senior executive
Winnebago Industries Inc., Forest City, Iowa, has named Katy Friesz as the recreation vehicle maker's senior manager, corporate responsibility and executive director of the Winnebago Industries Foundation. Friesz will develop and manage an enterprisewide strategy for corporate responsibility and community engagement.
Friesz was most recently executive director of the Mosaic Co. Foundation and will report to Stacy Bogart, Winnebago's vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Governor praises lawmakers for advancing gun control bills
New Jersey's governor praised lawmakers on Monday for advancing gun control measures, including legislation to prohibit the purchase of firearms parts used to make untraceable weapons, or so-called ghost guns.
Business
Developer Jon Hempel remade a block in Minneapolis and buildings throughout Twin Cities
When Jon Hempel got his real estate license, he went vertical right away. His first purchase was a St. Paul office building, and they just…
National
The Latest: Governor applauds advancing gun control measures
The Latest on gun control measures in the New Jersey Legislatures (all times local):
Home & Garden
Chicago developers unveil Tribune Tower redevelopment plans
The owners of Chicago's Tribune Tower have unveiled plans to build a skyscraper next to the neo-Gothic building that would be the city's second tallest.
Business
Justice Department argues that Minnesota power line construction law is unconstitutional
Justice Department made remark in brief supporting suit filed by N.Y. provider.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.