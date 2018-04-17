Personnel

Winnebago names new senior executive

Winnebago Industries Inc., Forest City, Iowa, has named Katy Friesz as the recreation vehicle maker's senior manager, corporate responsibility and executive director of the Winnebago Industries Foundation. Friesz will develop and manage an enterprisewide strategy for corporate responsibility and community engagement.

Friesz was most recently executive director of the Mosaic Co. Foundation and will report to Stacy Bogart, Winnebago's vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.