Personnel

Trimble unit names new president

Trimble Transportation Mobility, a division of Trimble Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., announced that Thomas Fansler has been named president. The Trimble Transportation Mobility business includes Hopkins-based PeopleNet. Fansler was president of Trimble Transportation Analytics.

Fansler succeeds Brian McLaughlin, who is departing Trimble for a position in another industry.