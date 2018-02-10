Personnel
Trimble unit names new president
Trimble Transportation Mobility, a division of Trimble Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., announced that Thomas Fansler has been named president. The Trimble Transportation Mobility business includes Hopkins-based PeopleNet. Fansler was president of Trimble Transportation Analytics.
Fansler succeeds Brian McLaughlin, who is departing Trimble for a position in another industry.
