Dividends

Donaldson declares quarterly dividend

Donaldson Co. Inc., Bloomington, declared a regular cash dividend of 19 cents per share, payable on Aug. 30, to shareholders of record on Aug. 14.

Donaldson has a declared a quarterly dividend every quarter for 63 years and raised annual rates for more than 20 years.

New Business

Wings Financial opens new branches

Wings Financial Credit Union, Apple Valley, has opened three bank branch offices that it acquired from Klein Financial, in connection with Klein’s sale this month to Old National Bancorp of Indiana for $433 million.

The offices are in Coon Rapids, Otsego and Plymouth. Wings has 20 offices in the Twin Cities area.