Dividends
Donaldson declares quarterly dividend
Donaldson Co. Inc., Bloomington, declared a regular cash dividend of 19 cents per share, payable on Aug. 30, to shareholders of record on Aug. 14.
Donaldson has a declared a quarterly dividend every quarter for 63 years and raised annual rates for more than 20 years.
New Business
Wings Financial opens new branches
Wings Financial Credit Union, Apple Valley, has opened three bank branch offices that it acquired from Klein Financial, in connection with Klein’s sale this month to Old National Bancorp of Indiana for $433 million.
The offices are in Coon Rapids, Otsego and Plymouth. Wings has 20 offices in the Twin Cities area.
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Toro's Outcross a new type of vehicle for turf professionals
Long an idea in the works, Toro's "super-utility" vehicle for turf professionals goes into official production in August.
Business
Book review: 'Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work'
‘Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work, ’Sarah Kessler, St. Martin’s, 289 pages, $25.99. Journalist Sarah Kessler in “Gigged: The End…
North Metro
Twin Cities suburbs wrestle with future of big-box stores
As consumer habits change, vacant hulks get makeovers with new signs of life.
Business
Cultural survey by tribes for Enbridge pipeline could be largest effort of its kind
Cultural survey by tribes along route of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline could be largest of its kind.
Local
Ely outdoor clothing featured at White House showcase
Susan Schurke was proud that Wintergreen Northern Wear was chosen but also a bit conflicted.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.