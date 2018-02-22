Mergers and acquisitions
Clearfield buys outdoor cabinet company
Clearfield Inc., Brooklyn Park, has acquired a portfolio of Telcordia certified outdoor powered cabinet products from Calix Inc., Petaluma, Calif., for approximately $10.35 million.
A Clearfield powered cabinet line will give customers access to passive and powered cabinet solutions. Clearfield expects the new line to add approximately $6 million in incremental revenue to the company’s expected 2018 results.
